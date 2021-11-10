Do Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) beta value of 0.82 signposts another twist?

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is priced at $114.13 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $114.65 and reached a high price of $115.60, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $115.16. The stock touched a low price of $113.37.Recently in News on October 28, 2021, Starbucks Reports Record Q4 and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results. Q4 Consolidated Net Revenues Up 31% to a Record $8.1 BillionQ4 Comparable Store Sales Up 17% Globally; U.S. Up 22% with 11% Two-Year GrowthQ4 GAAP EPS $1.49; Non-GAAP EPS of $1.00 Driven by Strong U.S. PerformanceActive Starbucks® Rewards Membership in the U.S. Approaches 25 million, Up 28% Year-Over-YearCompany Commits to $20 Billion of Share Repurchases and Dividends Over Next Three YearsCompany Announces Historic Investments in its Partners (Employees), Bringing Average U.S. Retail Hourly Wage to Nearly $17/hr. by Summer 2022. You can read further details here

Starbucks Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $126.32 on 07/23/21, with the lowest value was $95.92 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) full year performance was 19.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Starbucks Corporation shares are logging -9.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $92.66 and $126.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6744772 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) recorded performance in the market was 6.68%, having the revenues showcasing -2.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 129.10B, as it employees total of 349000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

During the last month, 20 analysts gave the Starbucks Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 115.40, with a change in the price was noted +4.43. In a similar fashion, Starbucks Corporation posted a movement of +4.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,979,373 in trading volumes.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Starbucks Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.39%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.96%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Starbucks Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 3.95%, alongside a boost of 19.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.40% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.03% during last recorded quarter.