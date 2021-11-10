Boiling and ready to burst as Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) last month performance was 10.70%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF). It is currently valued at $1.57. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.60, after setting-off with the price of $1.44. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.41 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.43.Recently in News on November 30, 2020, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited Announced the signing of Intentional Cooperation Agreement with Baite Biological Group Co., Ltd.. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (“Dunxin” or the “Company” NYSE American: DXF), a licensed microfinance lender serving individuals and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Hubei Province, China, today announced that the Company signed an Intentional Cooperation Agreement with Baite Biological Group Co., Ltd. The Company and Baite Biological Group plan to carry out cooperation in market expansion and production research and development in three aspects: (1) In Vitro Diagnostic industry, (2) hospital intelligent laboratory, (3) production and manufacturing of high-end medical devices. You can read further details here

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.9800 on 05/10/21, with the lowest value was $0.9600 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) full year performance was 39.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited shares are logging -47.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 63.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.96 and $2.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1022971 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) recorded performance in the market was 18.05%, having the revenues showcasing 2.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 32.78M, as it employees total of 11 workers.

Analysts verdict on Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5009, with a change in the price was noted +0.06. In a similar fashion, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited posted a movement of +3.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 272,779 in trading volumes.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.09%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.54%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -24.15%, alongside a boost of 39.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.60% in the 7-day charts and went up by 10.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.94% during last recorded quarter.