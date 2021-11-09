Why is Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) up 26.95% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) was valued at $29.25. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $27.19 while reaching the peak value of $30.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $27.15. The stock current value is $27.96.Recently in News on November 9, 2021, Ping Identity Announces Pricing of Follow-on Offering of Common Stock by Selling Shareholders. Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) (“Ping Identity”), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, today announced the pricing of a public follow-on offering of 10,000,000 shares of its common stock by investment funds affiliated with Vista Equity Partners at a price to the public of $28.25 per share. Such selling shareholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of common stock on the same terms and conditions. This offering will not dilute ownership of any existing investors. Ping Identity will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling shareholders, and will not issue any shares of its common stock in the offering. The offering is expected to close on November 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Ping Identity Holding Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $37.23 on 02/12/21, with the lowest value was $20.70 for the same time period, recorded on 03/25/21.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) full year performance was 26.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ping Identity Holding Corp. shares are logging -24.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.97 and $37.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3867949 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) recorded performance in the market was 2.13%, having the revenues showcasing 21.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.50B, as it employees total of 1022 workers.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 24.94, with a change in the price was noted +4.10. In a similar fashion, Ping Identity Holding Corp. posted a movement of +17.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 870,342 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PING is recording 0.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Ping Identity Holding Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.13%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.93%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Ping Identity Holding Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 27.90%, alongside a boost of 26.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.06% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.98% during last recorded quarter.