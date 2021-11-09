Why is Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) up 165.77% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ). It is currently valued at $43.56. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $44.33, after setting-off with the price of $43.60. Company’s stock value dipped to $43.405 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $43.57.Recently in News on November 4, 2021, Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2021 Third Quarter Results. Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – November 4, 2021) – Commenting on the Company’s third quarter 2021 results, Tim McKay, President of Canadian Natural (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) stated “Our diverse product mix is a competitive advantage, as we can allocate capital to the highest return projects, without being reliant on any one commodity. Our effective and efficient operations combined with disciplined capital allocation generates significant free cash flow, which delivers substantial shareholder returns through our sustainable dividend and ongoing share repurchases. Our world class long life low decline assets, which have low maintenance capital requirements relative to the size and quality of the assets, delivered top tier Q3/21 operational and financial results with average production volumes of approximately 1,238 MBOE/d achieved in the quarter, representing increases of 11% and 8% over Q3/20 and Q2/21 levels respectively. Our strong operational results during Q3/21 delivered robust quarterly adjusted funds flow of approximately $3.6 billion. After our disciplined capital program and dividend, the Company generated quarterly free cash flow of approximately $2.2 billion. You can read further details here

Canadian Natural Resources Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $44.33 on 11/08/21, with the lowest value was $22.40 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) full year performance was 165.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares are logging -1.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 166.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.36 and $44.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7709526 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) recorded performance in the market was 81.12%, having the revenues showcasing 29.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 50.04B, as it employees total of 9993 workers.

Specialists analysis on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)

During the last month, 15 analysts gave the Canadian Natural Resources Limited a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 35.95, with a change in the price was noted +8.53. In a similar fashion, Canadian Natural Resources Limited posted a movement of +24.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,933,912 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CNQ is recording 0.52 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.48.

Trends and Technical analysis: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)

Raw Stochastic average of Canadian Natural Resources Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.34%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 81.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 29.99%, alongside a boost of 165.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.74% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.07% during last recorded quarter.