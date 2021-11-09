TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY) is on the roll with an average volume of 316.86K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY) was valued at $11.61. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $11.79 while reaching the peak value of $12.62 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.70. The stock current value is $10.82.Recently in News on March 24, 2021, Edison Holdco B.V. Confidentially Submits Draft Registration Statement in Connection With the Proposed Business Combination of EVBox Group with TPG Pace Beneficial Finance. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE: TPGY.U, TPGY, TPGY WS) (“TPG Pace”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company that is focused on high-growth companies with strong environmental, social and governance principles, today announced the confidential submission with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) of a draft registration statement on Form F-4 (the “Registration Statement”) relating to its previously announced business combination with ENGIE New Business S.A.S. (“Engie Seller”) pursuant to which TPG Pace expects to acquire Engie Seller’s subsidiary EV Charged B.V. (“EVBox Group”). You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. shares are logging -68.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.76 and $34.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1845109 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY) recorded performance in the market was -58.18%, having the revenues showcasing -3.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 462.01M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

Market experts do have their say about TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.34, with a change in the price was noted -1.33. In a similar fashion, TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. posted a movement of -10.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 343,607 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TPGY is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY)

Raw Stochastic average of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.47%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.12%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -58.18%. The shares increased approximately by -6.88% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.05% during last recorded quarter.