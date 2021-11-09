Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Twin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE) was up 9.04%

At the end of the latest market close, Twin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE) was valued at $3.87. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.99 while reaching the peak value of $4.43 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.96. The stock current value is $4.22.Recently in News on November 5, 2021, Twin Vee Successfully Sea Trials 28-Foot Electric Boat and Announces New EV Brand ‘Forza X1’. Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE), (“Twin Vee”, “our” or the “Company”), a manufacturer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats, today announced successful sea trials for its 28-foot electric-powered catamaran (280 Electric Video). “We believe our dedicated design and engineering of our proprietary controller will be a game-changer when it comes to maximizing battery power and run times with marine EV propulsion,” stated Joseph C. Visconti, President and CEO of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. “The automotive industry has commercialized electric cars into the mainstream of daily drivers for consumers, and now it’s time for the marine industry to follow suit. We strongly believe that our assembled team of designers, engineers, and system integrators will lead the marine industry transition into affordable, user-friendly, safe, reliable, and well-designed electric boats. There are several EV companies producing cool-looking electric boats, but our mission continues to be the development of an affordable electric boat for the masses, not the few. With our 280 E testing our Twin Vee engineering team will use the information gathered and continue to prototype, analyze, and perfect the propulsion and the control systems of our future EV products.” You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Twin Vee Powercats Co. shares are logging -44.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.35 and $7.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 526846 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Twin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE) recorded performance in the market was -43.66%, having the revenues showcasing -12.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.89M, as it employees total of 85 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Twin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Twin Vee Powercats Co. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VEEE is recording 0.65 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.65.

Technical breakdown of Twin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE)

Raw Stochastic average of Twin Vee Powercats Co. in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.05%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.16%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Twin Vee Powercats Co., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -43.66%. The shares increased approximately by 10.47% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.99% during last recorded quarter.