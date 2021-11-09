Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 1.09M

Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) is priced at $0.73 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.71 and reached a high price of $0.74, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.67. The stock touched a low price of $0.70.Recently in News on November 2, 2021, Kelso Technologies Inc. Announces the Final AAR Certification of New PCH Valve. Kelso Technologies Inc. (TSX: KLS) (NYSE MKT: KIQ) (“Kelso” or the “Company”) reports that Kelso has received final certification of the Company’s pressure relief valve (“PCH”) for use on rail pressure cars from the Association of American Railroads (“AAR”). The PCH has gone through rigorous field service trials over the past several years which concluded with a successful teardown and testing of a sample of field service trialed PCH valves by the AAR inspector. You can read further details here

Kelso Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4800 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $0.5207 for the same time period, recorded on 08/17/21.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) full year performance was 36.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kelso Technologies Inc. shares are logging -50.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 63.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.44 and $1.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1163406 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) recorded performance in the market was 33.56%, having the revenues showcasing 12.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 39.50M.

The Analysts eye on Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kelso Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6436, with a change in the price was noted +0.04. In a similar fashion, Kelso Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +6.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,169,248 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ)

Raw Stochastic average of Kelso Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.15%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 33.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.92%.

Considering, the past performance of Kelso Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 33.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.96%, alongside a boost of 36.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.33% during last recorded quarter.