Here is why Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) recent weekly performance of 29.13% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) was valued at $10.86. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.50 while reaching the peak value of $11.09 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.32. The stock current value is $10.67.Recently in News on November 1, 2021, International Consolidated Uranium Announces Upsizing of Bought Deal Private Placement to C$18.0 Million. Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. You can read further details here

Energy Fuels Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.09 on 11/08/21, with the lowest value was $3.53 for the same time period, recorded on 01/13/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) full year performance was 570.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Energy Fuels Inc. shares are logging -3.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 566.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.60 and $11.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1980867 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) recorded performance in the market was 154.93%, having the revenues showcasing 97.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.59B, as it employees total of 94 workers.

The Analysts eye on Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Energy Fuels Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.44, with a change in the price was noted +4.39. In a similar fashion, Energy Fuels Inc. posted a movement of +70.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,198,807 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)

Raw Stochastic average of Energy Fuels Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.17%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 96.80%.

Considering, the past performance of Energy Fuels Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 154.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 88.87%, alongside a boost of 570.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 29.13% in the 7-day charts and went down by 71.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 97.81% during last recorded quarter.