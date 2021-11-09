Gear up for the change! Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) has hit the volume of 6588519

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) is priced at $10.95 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $11.79 and reached a high price of $11.90, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $11.45. The stock touched a low price of $10.87.Recently in News on November 4, 2021, Himax Technologies, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results; Provides Fourth Quarter 2021 Guidance. Company Q3 2021 Financial Result met the Guidance; Revenues, Gross Margin and EPS All Reached All-Time Highs Provides Q4 2021 Guidance: Revenues to Increase by 4% to 8% sequentially, Non-IFRS Gross Margin is expected to be around 50%, Non-IFRS Profit per Diluted ADS to be around 78.0 Cents to 83.0 Cents. You can read further details here

Himax Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.88 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $7.01 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) full year performance was 185.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Himax Technologies Inc. shares are logging -38.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 195.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.71 and $17.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6588519 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) recorded performance in the market was 48.17%, having the revenues showcasing -24.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.79B, as it employees total of 2160 workers.

The Analysts eye on Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Himax Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.37, with a change in the price was noted -3.37. In a similar fashion, Himax Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -23.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,559,966 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HIMX is recording 0.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.08.

Technical rundown of Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX)

Raw Stochastic average of Himax Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.49%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.07%.

Considering, the past performance of Himax Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 48.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.62%, alongside a boost of 185.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.99% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.48% during last recorded quarter.