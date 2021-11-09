Do R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) beta value of 2.68 signposts another twist?

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) is priced at $9.15 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.29 and reached a high price of $9.34, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.17. The stock touched a low price of $9.12.Recently in News on November 8, 2021, Pittsburgh Law Office of Alfred G. Yates Jr. PC Announces Investigation of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm. Pittsburgh Law Office of Alfred G. Yates Jr. PC announces it is investigating R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) on behalf of the company’s shareholders. You can read further details here

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.39 on 11/05/21, with the lowest value was $2.15 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) full year performance was 582.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares are logging -2.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 614.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.28 and $9.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7437947 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) recorded performance in the market was 304.87%, having the revenues showcasing 49.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 660.36M, as it employees total of 33000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.77, with a change in the price was noted +2.82. In a similar fashion, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company posted a movement of +44.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,582,936 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD)

Raw Stochastic average of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.99%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 304.87%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 108.90%, alongside a boost of 582.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 40.55% in the 7-day charts and went down by 78.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 49.51% during last recorded quarter.