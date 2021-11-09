Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) Profit Margins posted -14.10% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

For the readers interested in the stock health of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT). It is currently valued at $13.38. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $13.40, after setting-off with the price of $11.36. Company’s stock value dipped to $11.36 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $11.46.Recently in News on November 5, 2021, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results. — Net income of $51.5 million, or $0.64 per unit for the third quarter 2021. You can read further details here

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.40 on 11/08/21, with the lowest value was $2.96 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) full year performance was 328.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. shares are logging 9.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 395.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.70 and $12.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 517092 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) recorded performance in the market was 327.48%, having the revenues showcasing 116.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 964.56M, as it employees total of 1400 workers.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.90, with a change in the price was noted +6.63. In a similar fashion, Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. posted a movement of +98.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 161,849 in trading volumes.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.05%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 327.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 137.66%, alongside a boost of 328.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.15% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 116.16% during last recorded quarter.