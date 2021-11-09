Analysts Mean recommendation for Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) was 2.00: Is this the key time?

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) is priced at $3.12 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.27 and reached a high price of $3.30, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.29. The stock touched a low price of $3.02.Recently in News on November 2, 2021, Aethlon Medical to Release Second Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on November 9, 2021. Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD), a company developing medical technology to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious disease, today announced that it will issue financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2022, ended September 30, 2021, at 4:15 p.m. EST on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. You can read further details here

Aethlon Medical Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.49 on 06/09/21, with the lowest value was $1.45 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) full year performance was 109.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aethlon Medical Inc. shares are logging -75.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 127.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.37 and $12.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 664826 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) recorded performance in the market was 26.32%, having the revenues showcasing -35.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 48.27M, as it employees total of 10 workers.

The Analysts eye on Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aethlon Medical Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.10, with a change in the price was noted -2.24. In a similar fashion, Aethlon Medical Inc. posted a movement of -41.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,794,259 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AEMD is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD)

Raw Stochastic average of Aethlon Medical Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.37%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.38%.

Considering, the past performance of Aethlon Medical Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 84.62%, alongside a boost of 109.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -11.61% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -35.14% during last recorded quarter.