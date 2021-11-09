Allbirds Inc. Class A Common Stock (BIRD) market price of $24.56 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Allbirds Inc. Class A Common Stock (BIRD) is priced at $24.56 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $25.89 and reached a high price of $26.4999, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $26.03. The stock touched a low price of $23.95.Recently in News on November 5, 2021, Allbirds Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares. Allbirds, Inc., a global lifestyle brand that innovates with naturally derived materials to make better footwear and apparel products in a better way, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 23,221,152 shares of its Class A common stock, including the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase an additional 3,028,845 shares of Class A common stock, at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. Allbirds sold 16,850,799 shares of Class A common stock, and certain of Allbirds’ existing stockholders sold 6,370,353 shares of Class A common stock. Allbirds did not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by existing stockholders. The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on November 3, 2021 under the ticker symbol “BIRD.”. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Allbirds Inc. Class A Common Stock shares are logging -24.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.20 and $32.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2175617 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Allbirds Inc. Class A Common Stock (BIRD) recorded performance in the market was -14.99%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 472.31M.

Market experts do have their say about Allbirds Inc. Class A Common Stock (BIRD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Allbirds Inc. Class A Common Stock a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Allbirds Inc. Class A Common Stock (BIRD)

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Allbirds Inc. Class A Common Stock, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -14.99%.