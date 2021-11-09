Affimed N.V. (AFMD) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 1.12M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Affimed N.V. (AFMD), which is $6.34 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.81 after opening rate of $6.80 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.30 before closing at $6.76.Recently in News on November 8, 2021, Affimed and NKGen Biotech Announce Initiation of Patient Recruitment in a First-in-human Phase 1/2a Trial of Innate Cell Engager AFM24 in Combination with Autologous NK Cell Product SNK01. Patient recruitment is open for the first-in-human proof of concept trial of the combination of AFM24 and SNK01 NK cells in three advanced or metastatic EGFR-expressing cancers, namely non-small cell lung cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck and colorectal cancer. You can read further details here

Affimed N.V. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.74 on 04/26/21, with the lowest value was $4.78 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) full year performance was 85.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Affimed N.V. shares are logging -46.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 89.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.34 and $11.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1697458 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Affimed N.V. (AFMD) recorded performance in the market was 8.93%, having the revenues showcasing 0.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 725.42M, as it employees total of 163 workers.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Affimed N.V. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.64, with a change in the price was noted -1.72. In a similar fashion, Affimed N.V. posted a movement of -21.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,155,861 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AFMD is recording 0.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.07.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Affimed N.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.20%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.48%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Affimed N.V., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -32.41%, alongside a boost of 85.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.91% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.79% during last recorded quarter.