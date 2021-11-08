Why is Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) up 81.69% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI). It is currently valued at $1.32. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.38, after setting-off with the price of $1.20. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.20 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.24.Recently in News on November 7, 2021, SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Camber Energy, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – CEI. New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – November 7, 2021) – Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Camber Energy, Inc. (“Camber” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CEI) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division, and docketed under 21-cv-03574, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise, acquired Camber securities between February 18, 2021 and October 4, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials. You can read further details here

Camber Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.8500 on 09/29/21, with the lowest value was $0.3300 for the same time period, recorded on 08/20/21.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) full year performance was 81.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Camber Energy Inc. shares are logging -72.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 300.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.33 and $4.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 66437100 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) recorded performance in the market was 42.97%, having the revenues showcasing 173.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 77.16M.

Specialists analysis on Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Camber Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0464, with a change in the price was noted +0.58. In a similar fashion, Camber Energy Inc. posted a movement of +77.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 137,648,469 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Raw Stochastic average of Camber Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.75%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.40%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 42.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 104.97%, alongside a boost of 81.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 1.54% in the 7-day charts and went up by -25.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 173.58% during last recorded quarter.