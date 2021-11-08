Time to Buy Beat-Down Volcon Inc. (VLCN) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Volcon Inc. (VLCN) was valued at $14.88. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $14.90 while reaching the peak value of $16.50 and lowest value recorded on the day was $14.20. The stock current value is $16.40.Recently in News on November 1, 2021, Volcon Continues International Expansion with Distribution Agreements for Guatemala, Belize and Panama. Planned International Expansion: Latin America (2021), Canada, Europe, Africa (2022), Southeast Asia, Australia (2023). You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Volcon Inc. shares are logging -1.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 137.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.91 and $16.60.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 515924 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Volcon Inc. (VLCN) recorded performance in the market was 51.01%.

The Analysts eye on Volcon Inc. (VLCN)

Technical rundown of Volcon Inc. (VLCN)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 0.00%.

Considering, the past performance of Volcon Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 51.01%. The shares 31.83% in the 7-day charts and went down by 88.51% in the period of the last 30 days.