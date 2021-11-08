Here is why Confluent Inc. (CFLT) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 7.94%

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) is priced at $93.60 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $78.25 and reached a high price of $94.97, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $73.60. The stock touched a low price of $77.10.Recently in News on November 4, 2021, Confluent Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results. Total revenue of $103 million, up 67% year over year. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Confluent Inc. shares are logging 18.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 148.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $37.71 and $78.81.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5718343 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Confluent Inc. (CFLT) recorded performance in the market was 107.91%, having the revenues showcasing 97.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.17B, as it employees total of 1473 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Confluent Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CFLT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

Raw Stochastic average of Confluent Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.77%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.99%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Confluent Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 107.91%. The shares increased approximately by 37.75% in the 7-day charts and went down by 39.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 97.97% during last recorded quarter.