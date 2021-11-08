Gear up for the change! GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) has hit the volume of 6305216

Let’s start up with the current stock price of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF), which is $13.31 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $13.375 after opening rate of $11.59 while the lowest price it went was recorded $11.45 before closing at $11.18.Recently in News on November 5, 2021, GrafTech Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results. Continued Strength in Market Conditions Supporting Improved Pricing and Profitability. You can read further details here

GrafTech International Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.16 on 05/17/21, with the lowest value was $9.53 for the same time period, recorded on 02/02/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) full year performance was 102.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GrafTech International Ltd. shares are logging -6.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 112.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.28 and $14.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6305216 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) recorded performance in the market was 24.86%, having the revenues showcasing 24.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.99B, as it employees total of 1285 workers.

Specialists analysis on GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the GrafTech International Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.00, with a change in the price was noted +1.05. In a similar fashion, GrafTech International Ltd. posted a movement of +8.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,385,565 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)

Raw Stochastic average of GrafTech International Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.04%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.39%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.57%, alongside a boost of 102.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 24.39% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.63% during last recorded quarter.