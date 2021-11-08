Gear up for the change! CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) has hit the volume of 4504990

Let’s start up with the current stock price of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT), which is $2.56 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.2177 after opening rate of $2.21 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.12 before closing at $2.15.Recently in News on November 8, 2021, CBAK Energy to Report Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, November 12, 2021. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) (“CBAK Energy”, or the “Company”), a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Friday, November 12, 2021, before the U.S. market opens. You can read further details here

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.59 on 02/19/21, with the lowest value was $2.04 for the same time period, recorded on 10/27/21.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) full year performance was -34.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. shares are logging -77.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.04 and $11.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4504990 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) recorded performance in the market was -57.51%, having the revenues showcasing -40.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 193.61M, as it employees total of 537 workers.

Analysts verdict on CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CBAK Energy Technology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.16, with a change in the price was noted -2.44. In a similar fashion, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. posted a movement of -49.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,129,093 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CBAT is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.44%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.81%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of CBAK Energy Technology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -57.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -42.05%, alongside a downfall of -34.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.90% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -40.61% during last recorded quarter.