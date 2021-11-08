Do Ford Motor Company (F) beta value of 1.12 signposts another twist?

Ford Motor Company (F) is priced at $19.29 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $19.71 and reached a high price of $19.72, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $19.42. The stock touched a low price of $18.99.Recently in News on November 4, 2021, Ford Motor Company Commences Cash Tender Offers for Outstanding Debt Securities. Ford Motor Company (“Ford” or the “Company”) announced today that it has commenced cash tender oﬀers (each, a “Tender Offer” and collectively, the “Tender Offers”) to purchase its outstanding 9.000% Securities due April 2025, 9.625% Securities due April 2030, 7.45% GlobLS due July 2031, 9.980% Debentures due February 2047, 8.900% Debentures due January 2032, 8.500% Securities due April 2023, 7.500% Debentures due August 2026, 7.125% Debentures due November 2025, 6.625% Debentures due October 2028 and 6.375% Debentures due February 2029 (collectively, the “Securities”) in the order of priority set forth in the table below (the “Acceptance Priority Level”), subject to the Aggregate Tender Cap (as defined below). You can read further details here

Ford Motor Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.72 on 11/05/21, with the lowest value was $8.43 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Ford Motor Company (F) full year performance was 141.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ford Motor Company shares are logging -1.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 150.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.71 and $19.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 120361034 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ford Motor Company (F) recorded performance in the market was 119.45%, having the revenues showcasing 40.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 77.61B, as it employees total of 186000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Ford Motor Company (F)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Ford Motor Company a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.39, with a change in the price was noted +4.27. In a similar fashion, Ford Motor Company posted a movement of +28.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 69,454,141 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for F is recording 3.95 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.66.

Ford Motor Company (F): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Ford Motor Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.94%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 96.15%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Ford Motor Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 119.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 64.73%, alongside a boost of 141.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.94% in the 7-day charts and went down by 29.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 40.29% during last recorded quarter.