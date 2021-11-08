Boiling and ready to burst as Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) last month performance was -19.22%

At the end of the latest market close, Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) was valued at $12.68. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.271 while reaching the peak value of $7.73 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.80. The stock current value is $7.02.Recently in News on November 5, 2021, Evaxion Biotech Announces Pricing of $24.0 Million Follow-on Public Offering. Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) (“Evaxion” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies to improve the lives of patients with cancer, bacterial diseases and viral infections, announced today the pricing of its follow-on public offering of 3,428,571 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), at a public offering price of $7.00 per ADS, with each such ADS representing one ordinary share, DKK 1 nominal value per share, of Evaxion (the “Ordinary Shares”). The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $24.0 million before deducting underwriting fees, commissions and other offering expenses. Evaxion has granted the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days from the date of the final prospectus to purchase an additional 514,285 ADSs at the follow-on public offering price. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are logging -71.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.16 and $25.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6654314 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) recorded performance in the market was -29.02%, having the revenues showcasing 16.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 243.38M, as it employees total of 35 workers.

Analysts verdict on Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Evaxion Biotech A/S a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.20, with a change in the price was noted +0.24. In a similar fashion, Evaxion Biotech A/S posted a movement of +3.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 523,268 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EVAX is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.05.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Evaxion Biotech A/S in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.71%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.61%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Evaxion Biotech A/S, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -29.02%. The shares increased approximately by -7.75% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.61% during last recorded quarter.