Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $91.00

At the end of the latest market close, Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) was valued at $72.39. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $84.87 while reaching the peak value of $92.58 and lowest value recorded on the day was $82.55. The stock current value is $85.99.Recently in News on November 4, 2021, Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results, Raises Full-Year 2021 Guidance. Company to Host Conference Call Today at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. You can read further details here

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $114.55 on 07/26/21, with the lowest value was $18.25 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) full year performance was 384.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. shares are logging -24.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 405.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $17.00 and $114.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 906600 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) recorded performance in the market was 370.66%, having the revenues showcasing 1.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.01B, as it employees total of 630 workers.

Specialists analysis on Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 79.80, with a change in the price was noted +33.02. In a similar fashion, Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +62.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 631,613 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMEH is recording 0.46 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.46.

Trends and Technical analysis: Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH)

Raw Stochastic average of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.64%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.20%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 370.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 148.45%, alongside a boost of 384.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 25.30% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.37% during last recorded quarter.