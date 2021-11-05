SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (SBET) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.83

At the end of the latest market close, SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (SBET) was valued at $3.80. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.78 while reaching the peak value of $4.50 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.6201. The stock current value is $4.40.Recently in News on November 3, 2021, SharpLink Gaming to Host Corporate Update Webcast on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 11:30 AM ET. SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (Nasdaq: SBET) (“SharpLink” or the “Company”), a pioneer of game-changing technological solutions and experienced-based services for the U.S. online sports betting industry, will host a webcast on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 beginning at 11:30 AM ET to provide a corporate update on the Company’s business, its key growth strategies and other important operational highlights. You can read further details here

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.88 on 07/12/21, with the lowest value was $3.02 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (SBET) full year performance was 84.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SharpLink Gaming Ltd. shares are logging -75.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 89.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.32 and $17.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4785288 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (SBET) recorded performance in the market was 41.94%, having the revenues showcasing -33.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 64.24M, as it employees total of 58 workers.

Analysts verdict on SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (SBET)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SharpLink Gaming Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.73, with a change in the price was noted -1.72. In a similar fashion, SharpLink Gaming Ltd. posted a movement of -28.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,760,152 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SBET is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (SBET): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of SharpLink Gaming Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.28%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.76%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of SharpLink Gaming Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 41.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -20.86%, alongside a boost of 84.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -33.63% during last recorded quarter.