Qualys Inc. (QLYS) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $115.50

For the readers interested in the stock health of Qualys Inc. (QLYS). It is currently valued at $137.04. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $139.48, after setting-off with the price of $132.99. Company’s stock value dipped to $129.46 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $125.18.Recently in News on November 3, 2021, Qualys Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results. Revenue Growth of 13% Year-Over-Year. You can read further details here

Qualys Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $148.84 on 01/27/21, with the lowest value was $90.26 for the same time period, recorded on 03/04/21.

Qualys Inc. (QLYS) full year performance was 44.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Qualys Inc. shares are logging -7.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 56.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $87.75 and $148.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 745914 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Qualys Inc. (QLYS) recorded performance in the market was 12.45%, having the revenues showcasing 33.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.15B, as it employees total of 1626 workers.

The Analysts eye on Qualys Inc. (QLYS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 110.64, with a change in the price was noted +32.89. In a similar fashion, Qualys Inc. posted a movement of +31.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 298,742 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for QLYS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Qualys Inc. (QLYS)

Raw Stochastic average of Qualys Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.36%.

Considering, the past performance of Qualys Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 39.94%, alongside a boost of 44.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.14% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 33.87% during last recorded quarter.