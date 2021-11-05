Here is why Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 2.23%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB), which is $95.88 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $96.99 after opening rate of $96.09 while the lowest price it went was recorded $94.27 before closing at $95.04.Recently in News on October 12, 2021, Spectrum Brands Holdings to Report Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Financial Results and Hold Conference Call and Webcast on November 12, 2021. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB; “Spectrum Brands” or the “Company”), a leading global branded consumer products and home essentials company focused on driving innovation and providing exceptional customer service, announced today it will release its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2021 before the markets open on Friday, November 12. You can read further details here

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $99.34 on 10/05/21, with the lowest value was $74.26 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) full year performance was 55.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. shares are logging -3.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $60.13 and $99.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1307833 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) recorded performance in the market was 20.33%, having the revenues showcasing 18.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.08B, as it employees total of 12100 workers.

The Analysts eye on Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 87.53, with a change in the price was noted +10.37. In a similar fashion, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +12.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 410,262 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SPB is recording 1.78 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.77.

Technical rundown of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB)

Raw Stochastic average of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.59%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.16%.

Considering, the past performance of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 0.35%, alongside a boost of 55.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.53% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.71% during last recorded quarter.