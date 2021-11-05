Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) is on the roll with an average volume of 208.16K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG), which is $58.91 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $60.29 after opening rate of $59.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $58.11 before closing at $54.02.Recently in News on November 4, 2021, Encore Capital Group Commences Previously Announced Tender Offer to Purchase up to $300 Million of Shares of its Common Stock. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG) (“Encore”), today announced that it has commenced the previously announced modified “Dutch auction” tender offer to purchase with cash up to $300 million of shares of its common stock, at a price per share of not less than $52.00 and not more than $60.00. The complete terms of the tender offer are set forth in the offer to purchase and the related letter of transmittal, each dated today. You can read further details here

Encore Capital Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $60.29 on 11/04/21, with the lowest value was $29.21 for the same time period, recorded on 01/25/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) full year performance was 81.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Encore Capital Group Inc. shares are logging 7.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 101.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $29.21 and $54.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 977737 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) recorded performance in the market was 51.25%, having the revenues showcasing 22.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.77B, as it employees total of 7725 workers.

The Analysts eye on Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Encore Capital Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 48.69, with a change in the price was noted +10.03. In a similar fashion, Encore Capital Group Inc. posted a movement of +20.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 199,808 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ECPG is recording 2.21 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.21.

Technical rundown of Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG)

Raw Stochastic average of Encore Capital Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.11%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.90%.

Considering, the past performance of Encore Capital Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 51.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 36.68%, alongside a boost of 81.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.68% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.12% during last recorded quarter.