Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Quarterly Performance is 13.37%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) was valued at $7.80. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.91 while reaching the peak value of $8.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.71. The stock current value is $7.97.Recently in News on October 28, 2021, AIR Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results, Raises Full Year FFO Guidance, and Announces $1.7B of Property Sales Closed, Under Contract, In Negotiation. Apartment Income REIT Corp. (“AIR”) (NYSE: AIRC) announced today third quarter results for 2021; an increase to full year Same Store Revenue, NOI, and FFO guidance; $1.7 billion of property sales closed, under contract, or in negotiation with proceeds to be used to reduce year-end net leverage to EBITDAre to 5.3:1, and the acquisition of a four property portfolio in Washington, D.C. for $510 million. You can read further details here

Apartment Investment and Management Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.10 on 11/05/21, with the lowest value was $4.50 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) full year performance was 119.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Apartment Investment and Management Company shares are logging -0.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 133.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.41 and $8.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2043242 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) recorded performance in the market was 47.73%, having the revenues showcasing 13.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.19B, as it employees total of 52 workers.

Analysts verdict on Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Apartment Investment and Management Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.06, with a change in the price was noted +0.40. In a similar fashion, Apartment Investment and Management Company posted a movement of +5.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,855,404 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AIV is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.14.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Apartment Investment and Management Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.95%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Apartment Investment and Management Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 47.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.91%, alongside a boost of 119.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.65% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.37% during last recorded quarter.