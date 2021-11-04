XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (XRTX) is on the roll with an average volume of 86.98K in the recent 3 months

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (XRTX) is priced at $3.87 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.89 and reached a high price of $4.23, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.73. The stock touched a low price of $2.89.Recently in News on November 2, 2021, XORTX Therapeutics Receives Final Approval to List on the TSX Venture Exchange. XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (“XORTX” or the “Company”) (CSE: XRX | NASDAQ: XRTX), a pharmaceutical therapeutics company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) to list its common shares on the TSXV effective as of the open of market on November 4, 2021 under the share symbol XRTX. You can read further details here

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.37 on 09/08/21, with the lowest value was $0.98 for the same time period, recorded on 06/10/21.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (XRTX) full year performance was 172.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, XORTX Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -52.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 361.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.84 and $8.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 24945784 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (XRTX) recorded performance in the market was 184.17%, having the revenues showcasing 131.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

The Analysts eye on XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (XRTX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the XORTX Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.31, with a change in the price was noted +1.98. In a similar fashion, XORTX Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +104.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 331,483 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (XRTX)

Raw Stochastic average of XORTX Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.48%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.41%.

Considering, the past performance of XORTX Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 184.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 131.00%, alongside a boost of 172.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 49.42% in the 7-day charts and went up by -33.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 131.58% during last recorded quarter.