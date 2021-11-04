Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close BioNTech SE (BNTX) was down -7.89%

At the end of the latest market close, BioNTech SE (BNTX) was valued at $295.41. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $293.53 while reaching the peak value of $296.95 and lowest value recorded on the day was $282.78. The stock current value is $272.09.Recently in News on November 1, 2021, BioNTech to Present New Clinical Data from First-in-Class CAR-T Program BNT211 in Late-breaking Session at 36th SITC Annual Meeting. BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech” or “the Company”), a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that new clinical data from the first-in-human Phase 1/2 trial evaluating the Company’s novel CAR-T cell therapy candidate, BNT211, will be presented in an oral presentation. The presentation is scheduled for the late-breaking abstract poster session at the 36th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), being held both in person and virtually from November 10 – 14, 2021. You can read further details here

BioNTech SE had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $464.00 on 08/10/21, with the lowest value was $83.00 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) full year performance was 238.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BioNTech SE shares are logging -41.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 237.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $80.55 and $464.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2565831 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BioNTech SE (BNTX) recorded performance in the market was 262.38%, having the revenues showcasing -27.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 72.99B, as it employees total of 2500 workers.

The Analysts eye on BioNTech SE (BNTX)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the BioNTech SE a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 294.40, with a change in the price was noted +57.25. In a similar fashion, BioNTech SE posted a movement of +26.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,567,696 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BNTX is recording 0.22 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

Technical rundown of BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Raw Stochastic average of BioNTech SE in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.76%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.22%.

Considering, the past performance of BioNTech SE, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 262.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 75.84%, alongside a boost of 238.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.97% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -27.04% during last recorded quarter.