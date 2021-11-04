Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) was up 6.45%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX). It is currently valued at $13.04. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $14.80, after setting-off with the price of $11.70. Company’s stock value dipped to $11.50 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $12.25.Recently in News on November 4, 2021, Better Therapeutics Appoints Thiago Licias de Oliveira as Its Chief People Officer. Better Therapeutics, Inc. (“Better Therapeutics”; NASDAQ: BTTX), a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases, today announced the appointment of Thiago Licias de Oliveira as its Chief People Officer. In this newly created role, Thiago will develop and implement a people strategy to build, structure and retain an exceptional team through a period of anticipated high growth. Most recently, Thiago was the Head of Global Talent Management for Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Better Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -55.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 60.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.10 and $29.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3838475 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) recorded performance in the market was 22.50%, having the revenues showcasing 23.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 86.85M.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Better Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.10, with a change in the price was noted +3.46. In a similar fashion, Better Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +34.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,208,647 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BTTX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Better Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.69%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.55%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Better Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.50%. The shares increased approximately by 11.67% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.61% during last recorded quarter.