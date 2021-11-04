Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.37

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Lipocine Inc. (LPCN), which is $1.16 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.13 after opening rate of $1.11 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.08 before closing at $1.11.Recently in News on November 4, 2021, Lipocine Announces FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to LPCN 1144 for Treatment of Non-Cirrhotic NASH. Lipocine Inc. (LPCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has granted Fast Track Designation to LPCN 1144 as a treatment for non-cirrhotic non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”). LPCN 1144, an oral prodrug of bioidentical testosterone, was recently studied in the Liver Fat intervention with oral Testosterone (“LiFT “) Phase 2 paired biopsy clinical study in patients with confirmed NASH. Treatments with LPCN 1144 in the LiFT clinical study resulted in robust liver fat reduction, assessed by magnetic resonance imaging, proton density fat fraction (“MRI-PDFF”) technique, and showed improvement of liver injury markers with no observed tolerability issues. Additionally, key secondary endpoint results after 36 weeks of treatment in the LiFT clinical study demonstrated that treatments with LPCN 1144 met the NASH resolution regulatory endpoint, showed positive effects in appendicular lean mass and whole-body fat mass and continued to show substantial reductions in markers of liver injury compared to placebo. You can read further details here

Lipocine Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.4200 on 01/22/21, with the lowest value was $0.9811 for the same time period, recorded on 10/06/21.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) full year performance was -12.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lipocine Inc. shares are logging -52.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.98 and $2.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3062345 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) recorded performance in the market was -18.38%, having the revenues showcasing -15.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 96.16M, as it employees total of 11 workers.

The Analysts eye on Lipocine Inc. (LPCN)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Lipocine Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2533, with a change in the price was noted -0.16. In a similar fashion, Lipocine Inc. posted a movement of -12.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 833,350 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LPCN is recording 0.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Lipocine Inc. (LPCN)

Raw Stochastic average of Lipocine Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.21%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.24%.

Considering, the past performance of Lipocine Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -18.38%, alongside a downfall of -12.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.77% in the 7-day charts and went up by 7.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.91% during last recorded quarter.