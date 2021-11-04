Here is why Onion Global Limited (OG) recent weekly performance of -21.46% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, Onion Global Limited (OG) was valued at $5.53. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.45 while reaching the peak value of $7.03 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.33. The stock current value is $6.99.Recently in News on November 3, 2021, Onion Global Announces Closing of US$25 Million Private Placement. Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) (“Onion Global” or the “Company”) today announced the closing of its previously announced private placement of 472,583 Class A ordinary shares and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,725,830 American Depositary Shares of the Company (the “ADSs”), at a purchase price of US$5.30 per 0.1 of a Class A ordinary share and associated warrant. The private placement resulted in gross proceeds to the Company of approximately US$25 million before the deduction of placement agent fees and expenses and offering expenses payable by the Company. The warrants have a term of three and one-half years, are exercisable immediately upon issuance, and have an exercise price of US$5.30 per ADS. Each Class A ordinary share represents ten ADSs. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Onion Global Limited shares are logging -40.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 153.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.76 and $11.71.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 503542 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Onion Global Limited (OG) recorded performance in the market was -0.14%, having the revenues showcasing 93.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.01B, as it employees total of 796 workers.

The Analysts eye on Onion Global Limited (OG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Onion Global Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.32, with a change in the price was noted +1.97. In a similar fashion, Onion Global Limited posted a movement of +39.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 252,986 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OG is recording 0.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Onion Global Limited (OG)

Raw Stochastic average of Onion Global Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.37%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.35%.

Considering, the past performance of Onion Global Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.14%. The shares increased approximately by -21.46% in the 7-day charts and went up by -27.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 93.47% during last recorded quarter.