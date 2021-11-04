Gear up for the change! Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIPW) has hit the volume of 501779

At the end of the latest market close, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIPW) was valued at $0.04. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.04 while reaching the peak value of $0.04 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.03. The stock current value is $0.03.Recently in News on November 2, 2021, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Reports Record Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2021. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Reports Record Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2021. You can read further details here

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.2000 on 02/12/21, with the lowest value was $0.0300 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIPW) full year performance was 64.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares are logging -82.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 109.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.02 and $0.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 501779 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIPW) recorded performance in the market was -7.47%, having the revenues showcasing -42.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 0.09M, as it employees total of 35 workers.

Specialists analysis on Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIPW)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.0625, with a change in the price was noted -0.04. In a similar fashion, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. posted a movement of -50.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 108,701 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIPW)

Raw Stochastic average of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.68%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.39%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -49.71%, alongside a boost of 64.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 0.29% in the 7-day charts and went up by -41.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -42.45% during last recorded quarter.