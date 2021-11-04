Gear up for the change! DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) has hit the volume of 2025866

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) is priced at $102.50 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $92.61 and reached a high price of $96.48, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $94.54. The stock touched a low price of $91.51.Recently in News on November 4, 2021, DigitalOcean Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results. Revenue Growth Accelerated to 37% and Net Dollar Retention Rate Increased to 116%. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. shares are logging 3.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 189.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $35.35 and $99.32.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2025866 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) recorded performance in the market was 122.45%, having the revenues showcasing 64.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.93B, as it employees total of 581 workers.

Specialists analysis on DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 67.69, with a change in the price was noted +58.41. In a similar fashion, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +132.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,775,511 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DOCN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN)

Raw Stochastic average of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.94%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.92%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 122.45%. The shares increased approximately by -1.12% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 64.59% during last recorded quarter.