Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $19.20

At the end of the latest market close, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) was valued at $7.57. The stock current value is $6.76.Recently in News on November 3, 2021, Esports Entertainment Group Announces Launch of Public Offering of 1,500,000 Shares of Preferred Stock. Hoboken, New Jersey–(Newsfile Corp. – November 3, 2021) – Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the “Company”) today announced it has commenced an underwritten registered public offering of its 10.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per shares (the “Series A Preferred Stock”), at a price of $10.00 per share. Each share of Series A Preferred Stock will be convertible into shares of the Company’s common stock, at a conversion price of $17.50 per common share, at any time at the option of the holder. In connection with this offering, the Company expects to grant the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase an additional 225,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. You can read further details here

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.48 on 02/25/21, with the lowest value was $5.23 for the same time period, recorded on 11/01/21.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) full year performance was 55.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. shares are logging -72.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 71.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.95 and $24.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2002631 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) recorded performance in the market was 6.46%, having the revenues showcasing -24.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 154.74M, as it employees total of 299 workers.

Analysts verdict on Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Esports Entertainment Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.46, with a change in the price was noted -5.73. In a similar fashion, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. posted a movement of -45.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 519,788 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GMBL is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.56%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 53.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.16%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Esports Entertainment Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -37.87%, alongside a boost of 55.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 25.42% in the 7-day charts and went up by 4.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.81% during last recorded quarter.