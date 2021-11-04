Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) market price of $4.14 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) was valued at $3.53. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.46 while reaching the peak value of $4.40 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.46. The stock current value is $4.14.Recently in News on October 28, 2021, DBGI Launches on Amazon Prime, while also Launching its Affiliate Program. Digital Brands Group, Inc. (“DBGI”) (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, today announces it launched DSTLD on Amazon Prime, while it also launched its affiliate program across all its brands. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Digital Brands Group Inc. shares are logging -52.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 78.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.32 and $8.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3344663 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) recorded performance in the market was 21.76%, having the revenues showcasing -1.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 43.18M, as it employees total of 9 workers.

Specialists analysis on Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Digital Brands Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.72, with a change in the price was noted +0.63. In a similar fashion, Digital Brands Group Inc. posted a movement of +17.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,021,382 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DBGI is recording 2.73 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.53.

Trends and Technical analysis: Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

Raw Stochastic average of Digital Brands Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.13%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.90%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.76%. The shares increased approximately by 36.63% in the 7-day charts and went down by 54.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.90% during last recorded quarter.