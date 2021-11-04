Boiling and ready to burst as Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) last month performance was 20.31%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR). It is currently valued at $12.50. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $12.53, after setting-off with the price of $10.69. Company’s stock value dipped to $10.41 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $10.80.Recently in News on November 2, 2021, Beyond Air® to Participate in the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR), a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhaled nitric oxide (NO) for the treatment of patients with respiratory conditions, including serious lung infections and pulmonary hypertension, and gaseous NO (gNO) for the treatment of solid tumors, today announced that Steve Lisi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Beyond Air, will participate in the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference being held from November 30 – December 2, 2021. Beyond Air will provide a pre-recorded investor presentation and will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings during the conference. You can read further details here

Beyond Air Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.87 on 09/21/21, with the lowest value was $4.62 for the same time period, recorded on 06/03/21.

Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) full year performance was 127.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Beyond Air Inc. shares are logging -2.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 170.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.62 and $12.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 596526 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) recorded performance in the market was 137.19%, having the revenues showcasing 57.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 293.88M, as it employees total of 45 workers.

Analysts verdict on Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Beyond Air Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.05, with a change in the price was noted +7.06. In a similar fashion, Beyond Air Inc. posted a movement of +129.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 516,951 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for XAIR is recording 0.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.13.

Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Beyond Air Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.21%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.88%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Beyond Air Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 137.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 137.19%, alongside a boost of 127.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 24.75% in the 7-day charts and went up by 20.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 57.63% during last recorded quarter.