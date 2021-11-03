Why is Urban One Inc. (UONE) up 131.09% from the day 1 this year?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Urban One Inc. (UONE), which is $7.94 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $11.05 after opening rate of $10.50 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.80 before closing at $11.00.Recently in News on November 1, 2021, La Grande 101.5 FM WIZF Launches in Cincinnati, Ohio. SILVER SPRING, Md., Nov. 1, 2021 Radio One, a division of Urban One, Inc., the largest black-owned distributor of urban content in the country, today announced its launch of La Grande 101.5 FM WIZF HD-2 in Cincinnati, OH. La Grande is a Hispanic station that infuses a mix of regional Mexican and tropical music, catering to the broader Hispanic community and providing culturally relevant programming for Radio One’s international audience. You can read further details here

Urban One Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.16 on 06/11/21, with the lowest value was $4.05 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Urban One Inc. (UONE) full year performance was 131.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Urban One Inc. shares are logging -67.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 96.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.05 and $24.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2976027 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Urban One Inc. (UONE) recorded performance in the market was 161.28%, having the revenues showcasing 63.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 90.43M, as it employees total of 753 workers.

Analysts verdict on Urban One Inc. (UONE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Urban One Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.28, with a change in the price was noted -13.13. In a similar fashion, Urban One Inc. posted a movement of -62.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,780,403 in trading volumes.

Urban One Inc. (UONE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Urban One Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.80%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.03%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Urban One Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 161.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 125.87%, alongside a boost of 131.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 3.87% in the 7-day charts and went down by 31.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 63.69% during last recorded quarter.