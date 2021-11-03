Time to Buy Beat-Down Toast Inc. (TOST) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of Toast Inc. (TOST). It is currently valued at $65.22. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $65.73, after setting-off with the price of $57.16. Company’s stock value dipped to $57.16 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $57.16.Recently in News on October 25, 2021, Toast Announces Release Date Of Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results. Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one platform built for restaurants, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 following the close of the U.S. markets on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Toast Inc. shares are logging -1.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $48.65 and $65.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2717124 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Toast Inc. (TOST) recorded performance in the market was 4.34%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 32.67B, as it employees total of 1900 workers.

The Analysts eye on Toast Inc. (TOST)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Toast Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Toast Inc. (TOST)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.26%.

Considering, the past performance of Toast Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.34%. The shares increased approximately by 22.41% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.25% in the period of the last 30 days.