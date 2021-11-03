Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) was up 7.45%

At the end of the latest market close, Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) was valued at $1.78. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.78 while reaching the peak value of $1.81 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.70. The stock current value is $1.91.Recently in News on November 1, 2021, Ur-Energy Releases 2021 Q3 Results and Announces Lost Creek Development Program to Advance Readiness to Ramp Up. Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) ) (the “Company” or “Ur-Energy”) has filed the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov You can read further details here

Ur-Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1000 on 09/16/21, with the lowest value was $0.7400 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) full year performance was 308.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ur-Energy Inc. shares are logging -8.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 354.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.42 and $2.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2879300 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) recorded performance in the market was 122.17%, having the revenues showcasing 63.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 370.52M, as it employees total of 28 workers.

Specialists analysis on Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Ur-Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4736, with a change in the price was noted +0.28. In a similar fashion, Ur-Energy Inc. posted a movement of +17.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,424,284 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for URG is recording 0.30 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.30.

Trends and Technical analysis: Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)

Raw Stochastic average of Ur-Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.50%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.10%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 122.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 36.92%, alongside a boost of 308.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.81% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 63.30% during last recorded quarter.