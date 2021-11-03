Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) is on the roll with an average volume of 38.38M in the recent 3 months – Invest Chronicle
At the end of the latest market close, Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) was valued at $36.53. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $34.565 while reaching the peak value of $35.39 and lowest value recorded on the day was $33.02. The stock current value is $35.13.Recently in News on October 28, 2021, Lucid to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on Monday, November 15. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 results on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET. The company will issue an earnings press release with the dial-in number and a link to the live webcast on its investor relations website at ir.lucidmotors.com prior to the conference call. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same website after completion of the call. You can read further details here

Lucid Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $64.86 on 02/18/21, with the lowest value was $10.00 for the same time period, recorded on 01/07/21.

Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) full year performance was 264.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lucid Group Inc. shares are logging -45.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 265.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.60 and $64.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 74671633 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) recorded performance in the market was 250.95%, having the revenues showcasing 55.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 54.54B.

Market experts do have their say about Lucid Group Inc. (LCID)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lucid Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 24.13, with a change in the price was noted +9.99. In a similar fashion, Lucid Group Inc. posted a movement of +39.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 29,692,830 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LCID is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Lucid Group Inc. (LCID)

Raw Stochastic average of Lucid Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.12%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Lucid Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 250.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 83.16%, alongside a boost of 264.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 33.17% in the 7-day charts and went down by 45.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 55.24% during last recorded quarter.

