Gear up for the change! Under Armour Inc. (UA) has hit the volume of 11663965

At the end of the latest market close, Under Armour Inc. (UA) was valued at $19.03. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $21.95 while reaching the peak value of $22.48 and lowest value recorded on the day was $21.56. The stock current value is $21.68.Recently in News on November 2, 2021, Under Armour Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results; Raises Full Year Outlook. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021. The company reports its financial performance in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). This press release refers to “currency neutral” and “adjusted” amounts, which are non-GAAP financial measures described below under the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” paragraph. You can read further details here

Under Armour Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.48 on 11/02/21, with the lowest value was $14.62 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) full year performance was 69.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Under Armour Inc. shares are logging -2.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 75.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.36 and $22.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 11663965 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Under Armour Inc. (UA) recorded performance in the market was 45.70%, having the revenues showcasing 5.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.80B, as it employees total of 7000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Under Armour Inc. (UA)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Under Armour Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.82, with a change in the price was noted +3.21. In a similar fashion, Under Armour Inc. posted a movement of +17.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,028,703 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Under Armour Inc. (UA)

Raw Stochastic average of Under Armour Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.31%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.81%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Under Armour Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 45.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.60%, alongside a boost of 69.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.81% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.70% during last recorded quarter.