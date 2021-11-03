Gear up for the change! ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) has hit the volume of 2896205

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ION Geophysical Corporation (IO), which is $2.39 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.55 after opening rate of $2.54 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.25 before closing at $2.35.Recently in News on November 1, 2021, ION announces third quarter 2021 earnings and conference call schedule. ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, ION has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time). You can read further details here

ION Geophysical Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.35 on 02/12/21, with the lowest value was $0.98 for the same time period, recorded on 08/17/21.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) full year performance was 55.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ION Geophysical Corporation shares are logging -55.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 144.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.98 and $5.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2896205 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) recorded performance in the market was -3.29%, having the revenues showcasing 75.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 67.87M, as it employees total of 428 workers.

Market experts do have their say about ION Geophysical Corporation (IO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ION Geophysical Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.59, with a change in the price was noted +0.12. In a similar fashion, ION Geophysical Corporation posted a movement of +5.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,017,139 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of ION Geophysical Corporation (IO)

Raw Stochastic average of ION Geophysical Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.69%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.49%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of ION Geophysical Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.80%, alongside a boost of 55.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 29.83% in the 7-day charts and went down by 62.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 75.37% during last recorded quarter.