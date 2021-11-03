CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) market price of $10.73 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) was valued at $9.36. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.23 while reaching the peak value of $11.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.1401. The stock current value is $10.73.Recently in News on February 17, 2021, CN Energy Group. Inc. Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option. CN Energy Group. Inc. (the “Company”), a China-based manufacturer and supplier of wood-based activated carbon and a producer of biomass electricity, today announced that the underwriters of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) had exercised in full their option to purchase 750,000 additional ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$4.00 per share to cover over-allotments. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CN Energy Group. Inc. shares are logging 10.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 166.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.02 and $9.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 724251 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) recorded performance in the market was 86.93%, having the revenues showcasing 67.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 166.31M.

Specialists analysis on CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CN Energy Group. Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.25, with a change in the price was noted +5.75. In a similar fashion, CN Energy Group. Inc. posted a movement of +115.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 164,414 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY)

Raw Stochastic average of CN Energy Group. Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.64%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 86.93%. The shares increased approximately by 33.79% in the 7-day charts and went down by 83.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 67.92% during last recorded quarter.