Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) market price of $6.41 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF), which is $6.41 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.46 after opening rate of $5.765 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.6823 before closing at $5.57.Recently in News on November 1, 2021, Bitfarms Increases October 2021 Bitcoin Production, Up 12.5% from September 2021. – 343 BTC Mined, Increasing BTC Holdings to Over 2,640 at October 31, 2021 –- Hashrate Exceeds 1.8 Exahash per Second (EH/s) -. You can read further details here

Bitfarms Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) full year performance was 1632.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bitfarms Ltd. shares are logging -35.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1586.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.38 and $10.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 14550277 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) recorded performance in the market was 237.37%, having the revenues showcasing 35.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.47B, as it employees total of 82 workers.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bitfarms Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BITF is recording 0.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Bitfarms Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.72%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.74%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Bitfarms Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 237.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 21.40%, alongside a boost of 1632.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 23.03% in the 7-day charts and went down by 29.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 35.23% during last recorded quarter.