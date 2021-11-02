Time to Buy Beat-Down Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) was valued at $1.22. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.27 while reaching the peak value of $1.29 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.20. The stock current value is $1.21.Recently in News on November 1, 2021, SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Camber Energy, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm. The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Camber Energy, Inc. (“Camber” or “the Company”) (NYSE American: CEI) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You can read further details here

Camber Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.8500 on 09/29/21, with the lowest value was $0.3300 for the same time period, recorded on 08/20/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) full year performance was 65.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Camber Energy Inc. shares are logging -75.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 266.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.33 and $4.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 26249316 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) recorded performance in the market was 32.13%, having the revenues showcasing 166.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 71.32M.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Camber Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0293, with a change in the price was noted +0.54. In a similar fashion, Camber Energy Inc. posted a movement of +77.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 136,309,125 in trading volumes.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Camber Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.90%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.37%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Camber Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 32.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 77.09%, alongside a boost of 65.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -15.28% in the 7-day charts and went up by -62.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 166.55% during last recorded quarter.