PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 8.73%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS), which is $4.89 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.99 after opening rate of $4.36 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.35 before closing at $4.30.Recently in News on October 21, 2021, PLAYSTUDIOS Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2021 Results. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYPS) (“PLAYSTUDIOS” or the “Company”), an award-winning developer of free-to-play casual mobile and social games that offer real-world rewards to loyal players, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 results after the close of the market on Thursday, November 11, 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. shares are logging -62.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.92 and $13.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 507217 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS) recorded performance in the market was -52.52%, having the revenues showcasing -15.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 624.89M, as it employees total of 394 workers.

Analysts verdict on PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.80, with a change in the price was noted -5.12. In a similar fashion, PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. posted a movement of -51.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 486,277 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MYPS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.26%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.91%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -52.52%. The shares increased approximately by 8.43% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.98% during last recorded quarter.