Gear up for the change! Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) has hit the volume of 3151306

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is priced at $190.34 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $159.01 and reached a high price of $194.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $156.62. The stock touched a low price of $157.00.Recently in News on October 27, 2021, Silvergate Announces Virtual Participation at BofA Securities 2021 Banking and Financials Conference. Silvergate Capital Corporation (“Silvergate” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SI), the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions to the digital currency industry, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Alan Lane, Chief Financial Officer Tony Martino, and Chief Strategy Officer Ben Reynolds will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2021 Banking and Financials Conference at 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. You can read further details here

Silvergate Capital Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $194.00 on 11/01/21, with the lowest value was $56.00 for the same time period, recorded on 01/21/21.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) full year performance was 751.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Silvergate Capital Corporation shares are logging 1.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 764.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.00 and $187.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3151306 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) recorded performance in the market was 156.14%, having the revenues showcasing 89.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.06B, as it employees total of 218 workers.

The Analysts eye on Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Silvergate Capital Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 116.80, with a change in the price was noted +89.16. In a similar fashion, Silvergate Capital Corporation posted a movement of +88.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 808,157 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SI is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Technical rundown of Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI)

Raw Stochastic average of Silvergate Capital Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.12%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.01%.

Considering, the past performance of Silvergate Capital Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 156.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 86.64%, alongside a boost of 751.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 23.76% in the 7-day charts and went down by 48.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 89.34% during last recorded quarter.