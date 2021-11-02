Boiling and ready to burst as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) last month performance was -3.61%

At the end of the latest market close, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) was valued at $37.07. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $35.65 while reaching the peak value of $37.185 and lowest value recorded on the day was $35.39. The stock current value is $38.38.Recently in News on November 1, 2021, AMC Theatres’ Existing and New Participants in AMC Investor Connect, Designed for AMC Shareholders, Receiving Another Free Large Popcorn. AMC Theatres (NYSE:AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, in Europe & the Middle East and in the world, today announced that it is again rewarding its self-identified shareholders through AMC Investor Connect. Existing and new participants who sign up by year-end in AMC Investor Connect will be encouraged to come to AMC movie theatres in the United States in November, December, or January with the offer of another Free Large Popcorn, useable with the purchase of a ticket. This is the second time AMC has made such an offer to its shareholders. The first such time started in June of 2021, with that free large popcorn offer valid through yesterday October 31. You can read further details here

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $72.62 on 06/02/21, with the lowest value was $1.91 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) full year performance was 1470.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares are logging -47.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1909.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.91 and $72.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 17092735 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) recorded performance in the market was 1648.58%, having the revenues showcasing 10.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.95B, as it employees total of 3449 workers.

The Analysts eye on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 41.97, with a change in the price was noted -11.71. In a similar fashion, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -23.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 85,194,672 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC)

Raw Stochastic average of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.74%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.59%.

Considering, the past performance of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1648.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 294.78%, alongside a boost of 1470.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.65% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.36% during last recorded quarter.