Urban One Inc. (UONE) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 447.87K

Urban One Inc. (UONE) is priced at $9.50 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.19 and reached a high price of $10.19, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.67. The stock touched a low price of $9.36.Recently in News on October 25, 2021, Urban One, Inc. Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call. Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK; UONE) will be holding a conference call for investors, analysts and other interested parties to discuss its results for the third fiscal quarter of 2021. You can read further details here

Urban One Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.16 on 06/11/21, with the lowest value was $4.05 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Urban One Inc. (UONE) full year performance was 92.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Urban One Inc. shares are logging -60.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 134.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.05 and $24.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 804266 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Urban One Inc. (UONE) recorded performance in the market was 125.65%, having the revenues showcasing 36.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 78.10M, as it employees total of 753 workers.

The Analysts eye on Urban One Inc. (UONE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Urban One Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.56, with a change in the price was noted -6.73. In a similar fashion, Urban One Inc. posted a movement of -41.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,227,306 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Urban One Inc. (UONE)

Raw Stochastic average of Urban One Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.02%.

Considering, the past performance of Urban One Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 125.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 82.34%, alongside a boost of 92.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -0.31% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 36.89% during last recorded quarter.